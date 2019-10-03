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To CATCH a Poison Frog!
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7 views • October 03, 2019
On this episode of Breaking Trail, Coyote and the crew track down one of most iconic Poison Frogs in the world!
The Green and Black Poison Frog is one of the most recognizable of all dart frogs because of their striking emerald and black coloration and vast distribution across Latin America.
However while they may appear somewhat sluggish due to their size and stature, these frogs are actually lighting quick! So will Coyote be able to catch one for the cameras? You’re about to find out!
Get ready to CATCH a Poison Frog!
The Green and Black Poison Frog is one of the most recognizable of all dart frogs because of their striking emerald and black coloration and vast distribution across Latin America.
However while they may appear somewhat sluggish due to their size and stature, these frogs are actually lighting quick! So will Coyote be able to catch one for the cameras? You’re about to find out!
Get ready to CATCH a Poison Frog!
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