bluegrass, Americana, 118 BPM, clawhammer banjo, fiddle double-stops, flatpicked acoustic guitar, upright bass, dobro fills, brushed snare, room mic bleed, tape saturation, spring reverb, front-porch stomp, hard-working pride, celebratory grit

[Verse 1]

You always start small

One chipped mug

One late bus

One joke that lands a little sharp



You always find ghosts

In group chats

In old shirts

In names you almost say out loud



[Chorus]

You’re writing the song you haven’t written yet

Where the ending doesn’t feel like a bet

Where they stay this time

Where you don’t rewind

You’re chasing the line you haven’t found just yet

But you’re close

Yeah

You’re close



[Verse 2]

You circle the same street

Different rain

Same shoes

New way to tell it didn’t work



You give them new faces

Same ache

New phrase

Change just enough to make it hurt



[Chorus]

You’re writing the song you haven’t written yet

Where the leaving doesn’t sound like regret

Where the good days last

Where you don’t look back

You’re chasing the line you haven’t found just yet

But you’re close

Yeah

You’re close



[Bridge]

Every time you say “this time is different” (oh)

You still underline the part where it went wrong

Maybe what you’re really always writing

Is the moment you finally walk on



[Chorus]

You’re writing the song you haven’t written yet

Where your own name feels like a safe bet

Where you stay this time

Where you don’t rewind

You’re chasing the line you haven’t found just yet

But you’re close

You’re so close

