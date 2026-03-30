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bluegrass, Americana, 118 BPM, clawhammer banjo, fiddle double-stops, flatpicked acoustic guitar, upright bass, dobro fills, brushed snare, room mic bleed, tape saturation, spring reverb, front-porch stomp, hard-working pride, celebratory grit
[Verse 1]
You always start small
One chipped mug
One late bus
One joke that lands a little sharp
You always find ghosts
In group chats
In old shirts
In names you almost say out loud
[Chorus]
You’re writing the song you haven’t written yet
Where the ending doesn’t feel like a bet
Where they stay this time
Where you don’t rewind
You’re chasing the line you haven’t found just yet
But you’re close
Yeah
You’re close
[Verse 2]
You circle the same street
Different rain
Same shoes
New way to tell it didn’t work
You give them new faces
Same ache
New phrase
Change just enough to make it hurt
[Chorus]
You’re writing the song you haven’t written yet
Where the leaving doesn’t sound like regret
Where the good days last
Where you don’t look back
You’re chasing the line you haven’t found just yet
But you’re close
Yeah
You’re close
[Bridge]
Every time you say “this time is different” (oh)
You still underline the part where it went wrong
Maybe what you’re really always writing
Is the moment you finally walk on
[Chorus]
You’re writing the song you haven’t written yet
Where your own name feels like a safe bet
Where you stay this time
Where you don’t rewind
You’re chasing the line you haven’t found just yet
But you’re close
You’re so close