AMERICAN NINJA IMPOSTOR #33 - JOE MORAVSKY
aletheiaartemis
aletheiaartemis
29 views • 1 day ago

Joe Moravsky in possession of multiple XX traits. To keep the video from being too long there will be another video coming soon with a full gait analysis seeing as how the evidence is overwhelming of Joe’s female hip structure.

Some of these people put forth very little effort (if any) to fake their gaits. (Others work hard to fake their gaits. See Megan Budway video American ninja impostor #30)

Makes me wonder if they think we are that stupid, or if they WANT to be exposed. I suspect some of these people did not choose their lives and are slaves. But that’s a different rabbit hole for which I don’t have evidence so I will stick with the forensic evidence that I do have.

#Sports #womensports #fitness #Americanninjawarrior #ninjawarrior #transgender #nbc #realitytv #Hollywood #hollyweird #egi #elitegenderinversion #forensics #sasuke #rockclimbing #gymnastics #parkour #titleix #impostoramongus #ocr

hollywoodfitnesssportsrock climbingnbchollyweirdparkourforensicsgymnasticselite gender inversionreality tvsasukewomens sportsegininja warrioramerican ninja warriorimpostor among ustitleix
02:04gait analysis

