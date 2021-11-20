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HEAVENS FOR THE PEOPLE Ivo A. Benda 12/30/2008 [Chinese subtitle] 宏大宇宙艦隊指揮官阿斯塔·謝蘭給地球人類的訊息（透過伊沃·班達傳達，2007年）
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13 views • November 20, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈HEAVENS FOR THE PEOPLE Ivo A. Benda 12/30/2008 〉，頻道「Ivo Benda」，2020年5月29日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gahedg4EaE
原影片出處：〈HEAVENS FOR THE PEOPLE Ivo A. Benda 12/30/2008 〉，頻道「Ivo Benda」，2020年5月29日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gahedg4EaE
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