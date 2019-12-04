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Astrophysicist GOES OFF on Greta Thunberg and Climate Alarmists (MIRRORED)
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236 views • December 04, 2019
Astrophysicist GOES OFF on Greta Thunberg and Climate Alarmists (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute The Red Elephants at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAUT8vz35lQ/
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Mirrored from Bitchute The Red Elephants at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAUT8vz35lQ/
✅Send Tip on PayPal: https://www.Paypal.Me/VincentJamesRed
✅Subscribe-star: https://www.subscribestar.com/vincent-james
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✅Venmo: h...
MORE
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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