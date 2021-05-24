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NZ Doctor: The Censorship Is Real
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161 views • May 24, 2021
Voices For Freedom - 15 May 2021
Dr Samantha Bailey joins us at Voices For Freedom for our weekly Courageous Conversation Live Webinar. In this video Dr Sam discusses the censorship she has endured since last year and why she feels compelled to stand up and speak out. Check out the full length unedited webinar separately.
Dr Samantha Bailey joins us at Voices For Freedom for our weekly Courageous Conversation Live Webinar. In this video Dr Sam discusses the censorship she has endured since last year and why she feels compelled to stand up and speak out. Check out the full length unedited webinar separately.
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