Islamic Jihad in Europe. Clashes between police & "pro-Palestine" immigrants in Berlin
Published 12 hours ago

RadioGenoa: Islamic Jihad in Europe. Clashes between police and "pro-Palestine" immigrants in Berlin. At least 70 police officers were injured and 200 fanatics were arrested. Numerous vehicles burned, Molotov cocktails thrown and various destructions.


They don't want peace, they want chaos in the heart of Western Europe. This madness must be stopped now.


@RadioGenoa

https://x.com/RadioGenoa/status/1715974239969325098?s=20

Keywords
protestsretaliationworldwide demonstrationshamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of war

