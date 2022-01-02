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Health Freedom Symposium, Bozeman MT: Legislator speeches on protective laws passed 2021
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288 views • January 02, 2022
Reps. Jennifer Carlson HD 69 and Jedediah Hinkle HD 67 speak on vaccine rights legislation passed during MT session in 2021. They inject some much needed humor in these dark times and share some behind the scenes of what it took to pass these awesome bills.
Sponsored by Montanans For Health and Family Rights Alliance (MTHFR) 12/14/21.
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Sponsored by Montanans For Health and Family Rights Alliance (MTHFR) 12/14/21.
Join MTHFR on Telegram - https://t.me/MTHFRalliance
Public Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/MTHFRalliance
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