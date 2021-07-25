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GARY BENOIT INTERVIEWING DR. LEE MERRITT - COVID-19 KILL SHOTS: A ‘CURE’ WORSE THAN THE DISEASE?
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90 views • July 25, 2021
Credit to The New American
In Episode #3 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews Dr. Lee Merritt about her cover story in the July 5, 2021 issue of The New American headlined “COVID-19 Vaccines: A ‘Cure’ Worse Than the Disease?” The effects of those experimental drugs, which were released on an emergency basis before being properly tested, look increasingly dismal, she reports. Dr. Merritt, who has been in the private practice of orthopedic and spinal surgery since 1995, is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and a member of America’s Frontline Doctors.
Source: https://rumble.com/vk72a8-covid-19-vaccines-a-cure-worse-than-the-disease-beyond-the-cover.html
In Episode #3 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews Dr. Lee Merritt about her cover story in the July 5, 2021 issue of The New American headlined “COVID-19 Vaccines: A ‘Cure’ Worse Than the Disease?” The effects of those experimental drugs, which were released on an emergency basis before being properly tested, look increasingly dismal, she reports. Dr. Merritt, who has been in the private practice of orthopedic and spinal surgery since 1995, is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and a member of America’s Frontline Doctors.
Source: https://rumble.com/vk72a8-covid-19-vaccines-a-cure-worse-than-the-disease-beyond-the-cover.html
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