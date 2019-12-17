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The Mandaeans and the Matrix. The Last Gnostics of the True Tradition. By Dr. James McGrath
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36 views • December 17, 2019
A chat from the Gnostic Wisdom Network with Dr. James McGrath about the Mandaeans, their magic bowls, The Matrix, Doctor Who, and even more! From January 2016.
https://gnosticwisdom.net/exploring-the-matrix-and-the-mandaeans-2/
Dr. McGrath’s links:
http://mandaeanbookofjohn.blogspot.ca/
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/exploringourmatrix/
Literature:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Jorunn Jacobsen Buckley - The Mandaeans: Ancient Texts and Modern People
Andrew Philip Smith - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
G.R.S. Mead - Gnostic John the Baptizer: Selections from the Mandaean John-Book
Drower, E.S - Secret Adam. A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
https://gnosticwisdom.net/exploring-the-matrix-and-the-mandaeans-2/
Dr. McGrath’s links:
http://mandaeanbookofjohn.blogspot.ca/
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/exploringourmatrix/
Literature:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Jorunn Jacobsen Buckley - The Mandaeans: Ancient Texts and Modern People
Andrew Philip Smith - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
G.R.S. Mead - Gnostic John the Baptizer: Selections from the Mandaean John-Book
Drower, E.S - Secret Adam. A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Keywords
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