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NY Times: Anti-Jewish Terrorists are Just "Nettlesome"
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80 views • May 16, 2022
Posted 9January2020 CAMERAorg:
Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis
The New York Times scrubbed a references to Islamic Jihad's terror designation from a story, then described the murderous group as simply "nettlesome" and "unruly."
Middle-east, Israel, antisemitism, media, mainstream media, New York Times, terrorism, Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah,
Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis
The New York Times scrubbed a references to Islamic Jihad's terror designation from a story, then described the murderous group as simply "nettlesome" and "unruly."
Middle-east, Israel, antisemitism, media, mainstream media, New York Times, terrorism, Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah,
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