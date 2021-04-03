© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗟𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗖𝗬, 𝗕𝗨𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗦𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 – 𝗗𝗥 𝗠𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗡
Follow
5
Share
Report
1160 views • April 03, 2021
𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗟𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗖𝗬, 𝗕𝗨𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗦𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 – 𝗗𝗥 𝗠𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗡
Michael Yeadon, wasn’t just any scientist. The 60-year-old is a former vice president of Pfizer, where he spent 16 years as an allergy and respiratory researcher. He later co-founded a biotech firm that the Swiss drugmaker Novartis purchased for at least $325 million.
Former Pfizer VP to AFLDS: ‘Entirely possible this will be used for massive-scale depopulation’
March 25, 2021 https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation/
Michael Yeadon, wasn’t just any scientist. The 60-year-old is a former vice president of Pfizer, where he spent 16 years as an allergy and respiratory researcher. He later co-founded a biotech firm that the Swiss drugmaker Novartis purchased for at least $325 million.
Former Pfizer VP to AFLDS: ‘Entirely possible this will be used for massive-scale depopulation’
March 25, 2021 https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.