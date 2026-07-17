© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump 3rd Term, Job and the Courts of Heaven—Robin Bullock Reveals the Hidden Connection | FOC Show
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • Yesterday
Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut
Get 25% off – Use Code: FLYOVER at https://www.mybrightcore.com/flyover
Or call (888) 315-8404 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!
On the Flyover Conservatives Show, David and Stacy Whited welcome Prophet Robin D. Bullock for a powerful conversation about President Trump’s possible third term, the courts of Heaven, and the hidden spiritual principles found in the Book of Job. Robin shares why he believes God promised Trump another term—if Trump chooses to accept the assignment—and explains how the response of the remnant could influence that decision. He also challenges traditional religious teachings about sickness, tragedy and God’s sovereignty, revealing why he believes Satan—not God—is responsible for stealing, killing and destroying. Through an eye-opening examination of Job, fear, the power of our words, and the law of seedtime and harvest, Robin explains how believers may unknowingly create destructive spiritual harvests. Discover why understanding that “God is absolutely good” could transform how you read Scripture, confront fear, pray with authority and recognize the hidden connection between Trump, Job and the courts of Heaven.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com
Robin Bullock
BOOK: https://a.co/d/24ADRaf
WEBSITE: https://robindbullock.com/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ChurchInternational
Robin D. Bullock is a Christian author, teacher, musician and prophetic voice known for delivering bold biblical teachings about faith, government and current events. He is the founder of Church International in Warrior, Alabama, alongside his wife, Pastor Robin R. Bullock. He is also the host of The Eleventh Hour, a prophetic program focused on interpreting national and global events through a biblical lens. Robin has created more than a thousand teaching resources and is the author of books including God Is Absolutely Good! and The Life of a Prophet: The Way of a Warrior. Through his ministry, music and writing, he encourages believers to study Scripture deeply, reject fear and understand their spiritual authority.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Get 25% off – Use Code: FLYOVER at https://www.mybrightcore.com/flyover
Or call (888) 315-8404 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!
On the Flyover Conservatives Show, David and Stacy Whited welcome Prophet Robin D. Bullock for a powerful conversation about President Trump’s possible third term, the courts of Heaven, and the hidden spiritual principles found in the Book of Job. Robin shares why he believes God promised Trump another term—if Trump chooses to accept the assignment—and explains how the response of the remnant could influence that decision. He also challenges traditional religious teachings about sickness, tragedy and God’s sovereignty, revealing why he believes Satan—not God—is responsible for stealing, killing and destroying. Through an eye-opening examination of Job, fear, the power of our words, and the law of seedtime and harvest, Robin explains how believers may unknowingly create destructive spiritual harvests. Discover why understanding that “God is absolutely good” could transform how you read Scripture, confront fear, pray with authority and recognize the hidden connection between Trump, Job and the courts of Heaven.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com
Robin Bullock
BOOK: https://a.co/d/24ADRaf
WEBSITE: https://robindbullock.com/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ChurchInternational
Robin D. Bullock is a Christian author, teacher, musician and prophetic voice known for delivering bold biblical teachings about faith, government and current events. He is the founder of Church International in Warrior, Alabama, alongside his wife, Pastor Robin R. Bullock. He is also the host of The Eleventh Hour, a prophetic program focused on interpreting national and global events through a biblical lens. Robin has created more than a thousand teaching resources and is the author of books including God Is Absolutely Good! and The Life of a Prophet: The Way of a Warrior. Through his ministry, music and writing, he encourages believers to study Scripture deeply, reject fear and understand their spiritual authority.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.