Trump 3rd Term, Job and the Courts of Heaven—Robin Bullock Reveals the Hidden Connection | FOC Show

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On the Flyover Conservatives Show, David and Stacy Whited welcome Prophet Robin D. Bullock for a powerful conversation about President Trump’s possible third term, the courts of Heaven, and the hidden spiritual principles found in the Book of Job. Robin shares why he believes God promised Trump another term—if Trump chooses to accept the assignment—and explains how the response of the remnant could influence that decision. He also challenges traditional religious teachings about sickness, tragedy and God’s sovereignty, revealing why he believes Satan—not God—is responsible for stealing, killing and destroying. Through an eye-opening examination of Job, fear, the power of our words, and the law of seedtime and harvest, Robin explains how believers may unknowingly create destructive spiritual harvests. Discover why understanding that “God is absolutely good” could transform how you read Scripture, confront fear, pray with authority and recognize the hidden connection between Trump, Job and the courts of Heaven.





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Robin Bullock

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WEBSITE: https://robindbullock.com/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ChurchInternational





Robin D. Bullock is a Christian author, teacher, musician and prophetic voice known for delivering bold biblical teachings about faith, government and current events. He is the founder of Church International in Warrior, Alabama, alongside his wife, Pastor Robin R. Bullock. He is also the host of The Eleventh Hour, a prophetic program focused on interpreting national and global events through a biblical lens. Robin has created more than a thousand teaching resources and is the author of books including God Is Absolutely Good! and The Life of a Prophet: The Way of a Warrior. Through his ministry, music and writing, he encourages believers to study Scripture deeply, reject fear and understand their spiritual authority.





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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

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