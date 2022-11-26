Light At The End Of The Tunnel 5

I had to hunt for the next set of videos. Rumble deleted the next several from this series. Why? Who or what are they trying to protect? If this is just a conspiracy theory, why pull the videos?

A lot happened in the year 2020, so much so that it was hard to ingest all the information that flashed across our computer & television screens on a minute by minute basis. It was non-stop talk about topics such as the up coming election, George Floyd, " The Summer of Love" but the biggest topic of the year was what President Trump refered to as the "China Virus" otherwise known as " The Corona Virus" or " Covid-19"

While most saw a reality that was spoon fed to them and shoved down their throats by the "Fake News Media" others decided to find information going in a different direction and researching beyond what the pretty talking heads on tv were telling them.

It was almost as if the world in 2020 was living in 2 different timelines & those lines collided only some could sense it & other's had not even a clue.

In this video I tried to be as accurate as possible with the information I had, I'm not saying all is 100% spot on, but what if even some of it were remotely true?

Is this a conspiracy or a conspiracy theory?

As always use discernment, research for yourself & draw your own conclusion.

Disclaimer: Lewis Arthur does not agree with some research in this series of videos. To get updated information from Lewis himself ( the clips of him are from 2017 ) visit him on Telegram @borderwarsaz

They are still out documenting the trafficking after all these years.

There are old Q drops featured in this video. You may love Q or hate Q, to me it was just part of the bigger puzzle.

Read everything, believe nothing, in the end a pattern will appear. .

The soundtrack is just a soundtrack no more, no less.

Some topics may have been debunked by now & you are welcome to debunk what you can.

🙏Blessings Help Keep Me Online and In Your Feed🙏



http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Qpaypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

