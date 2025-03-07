EVEN FOX NEWS IS SPOOKED 👀 [PANIC AND PROJECTION FROM FAKE NEWS MSNBC]

Check out the OG title: "Even Fox News is spooked, Trump begins to grant temporarily exemptions after backlash to tariffs" 👀 you can see the panic and projection from that typo





Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board Member and Tim Miller, Host of The Bulwark Podcast join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the backlash to many of the tariffs set to go into place by Donald Trump with some of our closest trading partners, with members of his administration floating the idea of rolling back the tariffs after some of the most conservative media outlets voiced concern about the policies hurting the American economy.

