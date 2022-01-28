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Ο Obama, σε video που έκρυψαν, ξεγυμνώνει τις σατανικές κυβερνήσεις
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3544 views • January 28, 2022
and for the international order that we are worked for generations to build. Ordinary men or women are too small minded to govern their own affairs. That order and progress can only come when individuals surrender their rights to an all powerful sovereign.
και για τη διεθνή τάξη που γενιές εργαζόμαστε για να οικοδομήσουμε. Οι απλοί άνθρωποι είναι πνευματικά πολύ μικροί για να ρυθμίσουν τις δικές τους υποθέσεις. Αυτή η τάξη και η πρόοδος, μπορούν να έρθουν μόνο όταν οι άνθρωποι παραχωρήσουν τα δικαιώματά τους σε έναν πανίσχυρο κυρίαρχο (εννοώντας την νέα τάξη πραγμάτων).
και για τη διεθνή τάξη που γενιές εργαζόμαστε για να οικοδομήσουμε. Οι απλοί άνθρωποι είναι πνευματικά πολύ μικροί για να ρυθμίσουν τις δικές τους υποθέσεις. Αυτή η τάξη και η πρόοδος, μπορούν να έρθουν μόνο όταν οι άνθρωποι παραχωρήσουν τα δικαιώματά τους σε έναν πανίσχυρο κυρίαρχο (εννοώντας την νέα τάξη πραγμάτων).
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