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Chechen special forces in Mariupol. Video was posted by Leader Kadyrov. - 031622
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580 views • March 16, 2022
Chechen special forces in Mariupol.
The video was posted by Kadyrov.
He said,
“We can already say about Mariupol that the city will soon change and bloom with a peaceful life,” writes the head of Chechnya.
The video was posted by Kadyrov.
He said,
“We can already say about Mariupol that the city will soon change and bloom with a peaceful life,” writes the head of Chechnya.
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