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3rd Wave of Awakening in April, End of Time, Zombies, The Fight for Souls New Earth, Frequencies!
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90 views • May 12, 2021
Sande, Susie and JoJo catch up for a StarSeed Update and share their combined and Aligned messages from other dimensions, dreams and downloads.
Many topics are discussed around past, current and future events that are unfolding around the GLOBE.
Big shifts coming as we enter into the 3rd Wave of Awakening.
Join other Starseeds and lightworkers
On our Telegram Channel
Here
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Many topics are discussed around past, current and future events that are unfolding around the GLOBE.
Big shifts coming as we enter into the 3rd Wave of Awakening.
Join other Starseeds and lightworkers
On our Telegram Channel
Here
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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