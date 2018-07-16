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7/16/18 #HELSINKI: HIL-ARY FOR GULAG: Trump/Putin Summit Success! #CABALCRIMES
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19 views • January 02, 2021
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7/16/18: The Russia Summit in Helsinki was an amazing success! The messages coming from Putin and Trump signaled a grave warning to the Deep State. Joint Cyber security, utilizing the 1999 Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, combating International Crime family syndicates, all what the Executive Order to Combat international trafficking that destabilizes Nations was meant to take down. It's called the end of the Deep State and draining the Swamp.
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7/16/18: The Russia Summit in Helsinki was an amazing success! The messages coming from Putin and Trump signaled a grave warning to the Deep State. Joint Cyber security, utilizing the 1999 Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, combating International Crime family syndicates, all what the Executive Order to Combat international trafficking that destabilizes Nations was meant to take down. It's called the end of the Deep State and draining the Swamp.
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! I appreciate all of your positive comments, news tips and wonderful prayers for the betterment of humanity! Prayer Wave 6pm world wide for a planet-wide inundation of energy-altering goodness!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO :
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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