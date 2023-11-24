Create New Account
Ireland is rising up
Zanimations
Published 13 hours ago

The irish had enough. And even if you dont believe there is a replacement agenda, consider this: Who did Fidel Castro send to Miami? Hint, he called them gusanos (worms) opened up the prisons, and told the inmates to make to murica. Destabilizing and saving money 2in1.

Make no mistake. Countries like Algeria are doing the exact same thing right now.

freedomimmigrationirelandriotsconnor mcgregor

