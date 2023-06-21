Russia Prepares Tactical Nukes, will this make Jesus cut things Short?? Lest all Perish!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Russia Prepares To Use Tactical Nukeshttp://endoftheamericandream.com/as-russia-prepares-to-use-tactical-nukes-millions-of-you-dont-even-realize-you-are-going-to-die-in-a-third-world-war/
Nuclear war escalation alert – Urgent interview with Steve Quayle
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-21-nuclear-war-escalation-alert-urgent-interview-steve-quayle.html
People are flocking to an “AI Jesus” seeking councel, wisdom and direction for life
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/people-are-flocking-to-an-ai-jesus-seeking-council-wisdom-and-direction-for-life/
The UN’s New Fact-Checking System Called “IVerify” Will Be Used To Crack Down On “Misinformation” All Over The World
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/the-uns-new-fact-checking-system-called-iverify-will-be-used-to-crack-down-on-misinformation-all-over-the-world/
Girl Scouts offers LGBT patch for attending pride month celebrations and participating in “activities”
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/girl-scouts-offers-lgbt-patch-for-attending-pride-month-celebrations-and-participating-in-activities/
Texas Christian University offering “Drag Course” for Spring 2023 semester
Major Christian College cancels event with Promise Keepers after they posted their support for Biblical marriage between men and women
Biden just called Xi a ‘dictator,’ fueling anger from China
Putin amps-up more nuke threats but is anyone even paying attention anymore?
Did OceanGate CEO Call Missing Sub Immune to Danger?