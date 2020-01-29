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New York 5G hidden in plain sight
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256 views • January 29, 2020
I'm showing you state by state in New England the hidden Internet of Things which we MUST shield ourselves against. This is a flagpole in Westchester county N.Y. USSA.
The thumbnail is a Faraday cage built to shield from the ill effects of these frequencies.
Side note: I have had problems uploading more videos to this channel. It will get to 99% and just stay there. I have hundreds of videos on all sorts of hidden things going on from a first person video. Is Brighteon censoring my videos? Does anyone else have this issue?
The thumbnail is a Faraday cage built to shield from the ill effects of these frequencies.
Side note: I have had problems uploading more videos to this channel. It will get to 99% and just stay there. I have hundreds of videos on all sorts of hidden things going on from a first person video. Is Brighteon censoring my videos? Does anyone else have this issue?
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