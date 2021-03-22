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God's Story The Same Yesterday, Today And Forever
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1 view • March 22, 2021
God's Story The Same Yesterday, Today And Forever is a video that describes what happens at a funeral when a pastor describes a person's life to reveals in no uncertain terms what their eternal destiny is. The question always is are they in the First or the Last Resurrection, the Great White Throne Judgment?
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