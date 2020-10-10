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Interlaced Reset Loop : 2021 Food Prices (1050)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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73 views • October 10, 2020
We are beginning to see the interlacing of Grand Soar Minimum intensification reducing the length of growing seasons, leading to higher food prices where people cannot afford to eat after all of the business closures across continents. This is pushing the need for food banks, but China experienced the worst crop wipe out in the last 200 year and are actively buying grain and commodity crops across the planet, driving up prices further. This in turn adds 10% to food prices where more people can't afford food, sending them to food banks. Record waterspout count in the Great Lakes as South America enters a drought further reducing global grain totals. The spiral is in play.

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#foodprices #foodbanks #collagen #waterspouts #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
World record waterspout outbreak over the Great Lakes https://watchers.news/2020/10/07/worl...
Waterspout Great Lakes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjMbqhSWo...
Moon with rocket silhouette https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjiEFGTX0...
South America drought monitor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ejqkc8WXk...
China export / import volume https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjQK_LDXs...
China corn imports https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjQK_LsWk...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EixJ--GWA...
Commodity prices https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjO3-6PWs...
Food bank increase demand 2020 https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/131228...
Hawaii Food Bank Sees "Stunning" Increase In Meals Served https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-fi...

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Keywords
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