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Wilkin - Beware of confusion about faith
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6 views • August 11, 2020
dreiher2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vKVDyc0NyudENXAD0gD_w
Dr. Bob Wilkin delivered this message at the GES2005 conference. He explains how that since faith is how we are saved, confusion about faith is the most serious error possible. You cannot be saved, nor can you grow as a Christian, if you are confused about how a person gets saved.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vKVDyc0NyudENXAD0gD_w
Dr. Bob Wilkin delivered this message at the GES2005 conference. He explains how that since faith is how we are saved, confusion about faith is the most serious error possible. You cannot be saved, nor can you grow as a Christian, if you are confused about how a person gets saved.
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