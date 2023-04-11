MZTV 1188: It is God's Good Intention and Pleasure to Justify All Our Mistakes

The secret of justification through Christ is that sin is no longer sin when it is seen as contributing to our proper humbling and reliance on Christ.
Original Link:https://youtu.be/JtdHYolKf6g
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.