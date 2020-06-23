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CDC/FAUCI&BIRX "PEPFAR" EXPERMIMENTING & MUTILATING MILLIOINS OF AFRICAN BOYS AND YOUNG MEN
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38 views • June 23, 2020
FAUCI/BIRX PET PROJECT "PEPFAR" PHYSICALLY MUTILATING PEOPLE IN AFRICA. BRENDON MAROTTA DISCUSSES THE US PROGRAM "PEPFAR" WHICH IS FUNDED BY US TAX DOLLARS AND USING
"MEDICAL PROCEDURES" TO LITERALLY MUTILATE THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG MEN IN AFRICA UNDER THE PRETENSE OF AIDS PREVENTION - AND THE NEW DEVICES THAT WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE THE MUTILATIONS WILL VERY POSSIBLY BE MADE IN CHINA - AND IS DESIGNED BY Shang Jianzhong
"MEDICAL PROCEDURES" TO LITERALLY MUTILATE THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG MEN IN AFRICA UNDER THE PRETENSE OF AIDS PREVENTION - AND THE NEW DEVICES THAT WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE THE MUTILATIONS WILL VERY POSSIBLY BE MADE IN CHINA - AND IS DESIGNED BY Shang Jianzhong
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