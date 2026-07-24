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Trump goes Prime Time to expose massive election fraud; push for SAVE America Act
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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President Trump used a roughly 25-minute prime-time address from the White House on Thursday to argue that the American public was lied to about the security of the 2020 election. His central contention was broader than a claim that a particular voting machine switched a specific number of votes. He argued that federal intelligence officials possessed evidence of serious foreign targeting, massive voter-data compromises, vulnerabilities in electronic election systems, fraudulent voter-registration activity and noncitizens appearing on voter rolls—but suppressed, minimized or failed to investigate that information. Friday morning we will break it all down with special guest Marcell Strbich--election integrity advocate, former Air Force Intel Officer, and former candidate for OH Secretary of State.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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