Trump goes Prime Time to expose massive election fraud; push for SAVE America Act

President Trump used a roughly 25-minute prime-time address from the White House on Thursday to argue that the American public was lied to about the security of the 2020 election. His central contention was broader than a claim that a particular voting machine switched a specific number of votes. He argued that federal intelligence officials possessed evidence of serious foreign targeting, massive voter-data compromises, vulnerabilities in electronic election systems, fraudulent voter-registration activity and noncitizens appearing on voter rolls—but suppressed, minimized or failed to investigate that information. Friday morning we will break it all down with special guest Marcell Strbich--election integrity advocate, former Air Force Intel Officer, and former candidate for OH Secretary of State.

_______________



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.



📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show



👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America



💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!