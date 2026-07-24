Trump goes Prime Time to expose massive election fraud; push for SAVE America Act

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President Trump used a roughly 25-minute prime-time address from the White House on Thursday to argue that the American public was lied to about the security of the 2020 election. His central contention was broader than a claim that a particular voting machine switched a specific number of votes. He argued that federal intelligence officials possessed evidence of serious foreign targeting, massive voter-data compromises, vulnerabilities in electronic election systems, fraudulent voter-registration activity and noncitizens appearing on voter rolls—but suppressed, minimized or failed to investigate that information. Friday morning we will break it all down with special guest Marcell Strbich--election integrity advocate, former Air Force Intel Officer, and former candidate for OH Secretary of State.
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