TCR 2025 - Episode 18

Arnis Luks interviews Neville Archibald, Robert Klinck and Mark Anderson about current events and their political ramifications.
https://joannenova.com.au/2025/05/why-is-mike-cannon-brookes-allowed-to-sponsor-political-advertising-in-schools-and-call-it-education/
https://ipa.org.au/ipa-schools-program
https://www.monarchist.org.au/the_role_of_the_viceroys_in_australia
https://apnews.com/article/canada-alberta-referendum-separation-b3da116c6800347f82da5011ee29f8f3
https://www.amazon.com.au/Comrade-Prime-Minister-Albaneses-Australian-ebook/dp/B0DJ2CYZ1H