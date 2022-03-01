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MUST WATCH! George Webb: "We are in a race to get to the corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs who control MEDIA in Ukraine, and that means Kolomoisky, Firtash, and Pinchuk
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203 views • March 01, 2022
MUST WATCH! George Webb: "We are in a race to get to the corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs who control MEDIA in Ukraine, and that means Kolomoisky, Firtash, and Pinchuk. These are all oil Billionaires backing the BIOWEAPONS use in Crimea, Donbas, and beyond. They only dabble in media. The Kolomoisky monster is probably in custody now. Time to start dancing in the streets."
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