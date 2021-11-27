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Interview with Dr. Maya Valecha of Indian Doctors for Truth
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71 views • November 27, 2021
Dr. Maya Valecha is an Indian gynecologist, and member of the movement, Indian Doctors for Truth. In July, this group of 20 doctors sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on him to halt the universal vaccination drive against Covid 19. Here we present some highlights from the interview and some excerpts from the Open Letter to the prime minister.
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