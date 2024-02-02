Steve Evans & Dr Jan Halper-Hayes on The Freeman Report with James Freeman - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Steve discusses how dairy farming has evolved in recent years and how he produces milk for supermarkets at a loss. He raises the question of how long this situation can continue.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Steve Evans is a British dairy farmer from Pembrokeshire in Wales.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes is a Political Psychologist and CEO Strategy, Former Global Vice President of Republicans Overseas, and Republican Commentator. She has appeared on GBNews, BBC World, Sky, CNBC, CNN, and Breitbart.
