Strong Spring Seedlings + Delicious Broccoli Leaves

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 28th. Most of my spring seedlings are grow well, but some haven’t sprouted so I’ll have to try again. And the broccoli leaves I harvested turned into a wonderful side dish to a spare rib meal. Let’s start there and then we’ll see how well the new plants are growing.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:36Broccoli Leaves & Spare Ribs
03:07Preparing Seasonings for Ribs
04:14Seasoning the Ribs
05:10Ribs into the Oven
05:45Washing the Broccoli Leaves
07:13Sautéing the Leaves
08:26Checking on the Ribs
09:52Ribs Out of the Oven
10:34Lunch is Served!
11:48Up-Potting my Seedlins
27:19Saturday Seedling Check-up
29:24Mt. Fuji 富士山