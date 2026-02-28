Strong Spring Seedlings + Delicious Broccoli Leaves

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 28th. Most of my spring seedlings are grow well, but some haven’t sprouted so I’ll have to try again. And the broccoli leaves I harvested turned into a wonderful side dish to a spare rib meal. Let’s start there and then we’ll see how well the new plants are growing.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll



