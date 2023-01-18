Gang Stalking 4 Reptilian Exposure & UFO! (1-13-2023)

LAPD Helicopters buzz me day and night illegally because I exposed the non-human devil beast reptilians that have us all duped slaves and eat humans like humans eat cows.





KEEP THIS CHANNEL UP!

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html





Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,







