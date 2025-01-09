The Kingdom Series - Part 2 | The Two Adams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this second part in the series, we will be looking at the benefits that we get from the two men who represents two races of beings - The Two Adams. Your connection to these Adams determines the benefits you receive in life but most importantly your destiny. May you examine yourself to verify who you're connected to and make the necessary changes if need be.