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Biden Falling, Fraudci Lying, Magufuli Dying, Bitcoin Mooning!
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133 views • March 20, 2021
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INTRO VID: Biden/Killary dance compilation: https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1373028952512491524
Trump Village People: https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1373030315602640898
Biden with CGI/Green screen mics: https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1371898779922804737
Putin Challenges Biden to Stair Climbing Contest: https://babylonbee.com/news/putin-challenges-biden-to-stair-climbing-contest
Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/17/tanzanian-president-john-magufuli-is-dead-vp
NBC News says if you go to the gym you should wear a face mask in the shower: https://www.theblaze.com/news/wear-mask-in-shower-nbc-news
Senator Rand Paul. He nails Fauci, asking the hard questions that any Journalist worth a cracker should ask. Fauci basically admits, everything The Govt is advising, is based on modelling, with no scientific evidence: https://twitter.com/youmustrise/status/1372835718087667715
Dangerous Conspiracy Theorist Doesn't Believe Vaccines Work: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1372905801271148544
Virus Outbreak Films:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Films_about_viral_outbreaks (134 films)
VACCINE MASS STERILIZATION DEPOPULATION AGENDA REVEALED ON AMAZON 'UTOPIA' SHOW: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hl1OZAByu68W/
Florida won’t endorse vax passports: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1372936706832265219
US Mint now cancelling orders !!! #silversqueeze This is something wrong. First it was Perth Mint, then earlier today the Royal Mint. Now the US Mint is cancelling orders: https://twitter.com/Galactic_Trader/status/1372968606875721729
2 out of 5 people plan to buy some #bitcoin with their stimulus checks, new survey reports. That's $40 billion.: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/americans-ready-to-plow-10-of-stimulus-checks-into-bitcoin-and-stocks-survey-says-11615823512
JPow getting ready for today's announcement: https://twitter.com/wallstreetbets/status/1372240902098456578
Year 2030, fiat is worthless, #bitcoin is world reserve currency darling, you have no idea what's possible - Avengers: https://twitter.com/BootstrapBandit/status/1371811247361040385
IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income: https://www.coindesk.com/irs-operation-hidden-treasure-unreported-crypto
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
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Connect with us on social media:
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FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: Biden/Killary dance compilation: https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1373028952512491524
Trump Village People: https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1373030315602640898
Biden with CGI/Green screen mics: https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1371898779922804737
Putin Challenges Biden to Stair Climbing Contest: https://babylonbee.com/news/putin-challenges-biden-to-stair-climbing-contest
Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/17/tanzanian-president-john-magufuli-is-dead-vp
NBC News says if you go to the gym you should wear a face mask in the shower: https://www.theblaze.com/news/wear-mask-in-shower-nbc-news
Senator Rand Paul. He nails Fauci, asking the hard questions that any Journalist worth a cracker should ask. Fauci basically admits, everything The Govt is advising, is based on modelling, with no scientific evidence: https://twitter.com/youmustrise/status/1372835718087667715
Dangerous Conspiracy Theorist Doesn't Believe Vaccines Work: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1372905801271148544
Virus Outbreak Films:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Films_about_viral_outbreaks (134 films)
VACCINE MASS STERILIZATION DEPOPULATION AGENDA REVEALED ON AMAZON 'UTOPIA' SHOW: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hl1OZAByu68W/
Florida won’t endorse vax passports: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1372936706832265219
US Mint now cancelling orders !!! #silversqueeze This is something wrong. First it was Perth Mint, then earlier today the Royal Mint. Now the US Mint is cancelling orders: https://twitter.com/Galactic_Trader/status/1372968606875721729
2 out of 5 people plan to buy some #bitcoin with their stimulus checks, new survey reports. That's $40 billion.: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/americans-ready-to-plow-10-of-stimulus-checks-into-bitcoin-and-stocks-survey-says-11615823512
JPow getting ready for today's announcement: https://twitter.com/wallstreetbets/status/1372240902098456578
Year 2030, fiat is worthless, #bitcoin is world reserve currency darling, you have no idea what's possible - Avengers: https://twitter.com/BootstrapBandit/status/1371811247361040385
IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income: https://www.coindesk.com/irs-operation-hidden-treasure-unreported-crypto
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