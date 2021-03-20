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Biden Falling, Fraudci Lying, Magufuli Dying, Bitcoin Mooning!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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133 views • March 20, 2021
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INTRO VID: Biden/Killary dance compilation: https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1373028952512491524

Trump Village People: https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1373030315602640898

Biden with CGI/Green screen mics: https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1371898779922804737

Putin Challenges Biden to Stair Climbing Contest: https://babylonbee.com/news/putin-challenges-biden-to-stair-climbing-contest

Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/17/tanzanian-president-john-magufuli-is-dead-vp

NBC News says if you go to the gym you should wear a face mask in the shower: https://www.theblaze.com/news/wear-mask-in-shower-nbc-news

Senator Rand Paul. He nails Fauci, asking the hard questions that any Journalist worth a cracker should ask. Fauci basically admits, everything The Govt is advising, is based on modelling, with no scientific evidence: https://twitter.com/youmustrise/status/1372835718087667715

Dangerous Conspiracy Theorist Doesn't Believe Vaccines Work: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1372905801271148544

Virus Outbreak Films:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Films_about_viral_outbreaks (134 films)

VACCINE MASS STERILIZATION DEPOPULATION AGENDA REVEALED ON AMAZON 'UTOPIA' SHOW: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hl1OZAByu68W/

Florida won’t endorse vax passports: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1372936706832265219

US Mint now cancelling orders !!! #silversqueeze This is something wrong. First it was Perth Mint, then earlier today the Royal Mint. Now the US Mint is cancelling orders: https://twitter.com/Galactic_Trader/status/1372968606875721729

2 out of 5 people plan to buy some #bitcoin with their stimulus checks, new survey reports. That's $40 billion.: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/americans-ready-to-plow-10-of-stimulus-checks-into-bitcoin-and-stocks-survey-says-11615823512

JPow getting ready for today's announcement: https://twitter.com/wallstreetbets/status/1372240902098456578

Year 2030, fiat is worthless, #bitcoin is world reserve currency darling, you have no idea what's possible - Avengers: https://twitter.com/BootstrapBandit/status/1371811247361040385

IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income: https://www.coindesk.com/irs-operation-hidden-treasure-unreported-crypto
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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