Antichrist | Why Is a Disney-Owned Network Producing a Show Featuring a 13 Year Old Anti-Christ with a Witch Mother and Satan As the Father?

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Disney-Owned Network Releases Show Featuring 13 Year Old Anti-Christ with Witch Mother and Her Father Satan
Watch the Original Trailer - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zyqqjQkZFyA
READ:
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt12198014/
'A Satanic Revolution': Major Warnings Emerge as Disney-Owned Network Releases Disturbing 'Little Demon' Cartoon - https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/september/a-satanic-revolution-major-warnings-as-disney-owned-network-releases-disturbing-little-demon-cartoon