PROOF OF ELECTION FRAUD IS COMING LIKE A TIDAL WAVE

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Smoking gun proof of election fraud, and FOREIGN interference in our election is coming like a tidal wave.
#ArizonaHearing: "Are you willing to say under oath, that you've seen the connection to the internet, that you've seen it gone offshore to Frankfurt, Germany?"
Col. Waldron: "Yes, our "White" hat hackers, they have that traffic and the packets."
https://twitter.com/NatyLiy/status/1333500580287950849