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Project Veritas BREAKING
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961 views • December 09, 2021
BREAKING: Staffer Records AZ GOP Congressional Candidate Alex Stovall Contradicting Public Stance
"The Republican party is disgusting."
"McCarthys, the Cawthorns, the whole audit bull crap."
"I don’t have respect for Candace Owens."
#ExposeStovall
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ac/Dn88c
"The Republican party is disgusting."
"McCarthys, the Cawthorns, the whole audit bull crap."
"I don’t have respect for Candace Owens."
#ExposeStovall
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ac/Dn88c
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