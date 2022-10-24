EL IMPLANTE DE PENSAMIENTOS EXISTE DESDE 1976.

LA MÁQUINA QUE HACE QUE PIENSES QUE CIERTAS COSAS PASARON, PERO NUNCA PASARON.
Lo importante de este video es ver cómo planearon desde 1917 engañar a la gente con la amenaza de ser atacados por extraterrestres, para “lograr que toda la gente del mundo se una a UN GOBIERNO MUNDIAL”. Así comenzaron después, con falsas abducciones (IMPLANTACIÓN DE PENSAMIENTOS), con falsos OVNIS piloteados por militares, y hasta la más reciente era del NEW AGE.
SE ANEXAN LINKS A LAS PRUEBAS, DOCUMENTOS A DESCARGAR Traducido y subtitulado por ABRE LOS OJOS.
PARA DESCARGAR O LEER LA PATENTE # US 3,951,134 emitida en 1976, llamada “APPARATUS AND METHOD FOR REMOTELY MONITORING AND ALTERING BRAN WAVES” (Traducción: APARATO Y MÉTODO PARA REMOTAMENTE MONITOREAR Y ALTERAR LAS ONDAS CEREBRALES” en:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134A/en
PARA LEER O DESCARGAR EL DOCUMENTO:
“The Imperial Japanese mission, 1917. A record of the reception throughout the United States of the special mission headed by Viscount Ishii, together with the exchange of notes embodying the Root-Takahira understanding of 1908 and The Lansing-Ishii Agreement of 1917. By Carnegie Endowment for International Peace”https://archive.org/details/imperialjapanese00carnuoft/page/n3/mode/2up
VIDEO DE UNA ENTREVISTA A BILL COOPER, se desconoce el año, debe ser cerca a 2001. Video original de Odysee, titulado "WILLIAM COOPER - ALIENS & UFO'S ARE A GOVERNMENT HOAX", del canal Reality Check o fingerbob.
