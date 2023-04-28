https://gettr.com/post/p2fmkaq30f0
4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】Although the host and the two guests on Wayne Dupree's show have never met Mr. Miles Guo in person, they agreed that Mr. Guo’s detention was unconstitutional and outrageous.
4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】韦恩·杜普里节目的主持人和两位嘉宾纷纷表示，虽然他们从未与郭文贵先生谋过面，但他们都认为对郭先生的羁押是违宪和令人愤怒的。
