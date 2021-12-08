Keith Green- Make my life a prayer to you

Make my life a prayer to you

I want to do what you want me to

No empty words and no white lies

No token prayers, no compromise



I want to shine the light you gave

through your Son you sent to save us

From ourselves and our despair

It comforts me to know you're really there



I want to thank you now for being patient with me

O, its so hard to see

when my eyes are on me

I guess I'll have to trust and just believe what you say

O, you're coming again

Coming to take me away



I want to die and let you give

your life to me so I might live

And share the hope you gave to me

The love that set me free



I want to tell the world out there

You're not some fable or fairy-tale

that I made up inside me head

Your God, the Son, you've risen from the dead



O, I want to thank you now for being patient with me

O, its so hard to see

when my eyes are on me

I guess I'll have to trust and just believe what you say

O, you're coming again

Coming to take me away



I want to die and let you give

your life to me so I might live

And share the hope you gave to me

I want to share the love that set me free