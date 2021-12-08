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Keith Green- Make my life a prayer to you
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85 views • December 08, 2021
Make my life a prayer to you
I want to do what you want me to
No empty words and no white lies
No token prayers, no compromise
I want to shine the light you gave
through your Son you sent to save us
From ourselves and our despair
It comforts me to know you're really there
I want to thank you now for being patient with me
O, its so hard to see
when my eyes are on me
I guess I'll have to trust and just believe what you say
O, you're coming again
Coming to take me away
I want to die and let you give
your life to me so I might live
And share the hope you gave to me
The love that set me free
I want to tell the world out there
You're not some fable or fairy-tale
that I made up inside me head
Your God, the Son, you've risen from the dead
O, I want to thank you now for being patient with me
O, its so hard to see
when my eyes are on me
I guess I'll have to trust and just believe what you say
O, you're coming again
Coming to take me away
I want to die and let you give
your life to me so I might live
And share the hope you gave to me
I want to share the love that set me free
I want to do what you want me to
No empty words and no white lies
No token prayers, no compromise
I want to shine the light you gave
through your Son you sent to save us
From ourselves and our despair
It comforts me to know you're really there
I want to thank you now for being patient with me
O, its so hard to see
when my eyes are on me
I guess I'll have to trust and just believe what you say
O, you're coming again
Coming to take me away
I want to die and let you give
your life to me so I might live
And share the hope you gave to me
The love that set me free
I want to tell the world out there
You're not some fable or fairy-tale
that I made up inside me head
Your God, the Son, you've risen from the dead
O, I want to thank you now for being patient with me
O, its so hard to see
when my eyes are on me
I guess I'll have to trust and just believe what you say
O, you're coming again
Coming to take me away
I want to die and let you give
your life to me so I might live
And share the hope you gave to me
I want to share the love that set me free
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