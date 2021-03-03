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Was FBI Director Christopher Wray Laying Out the Narrative For the Capitol Hill Insurrection as Far Back as 2019?
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80 views • March 03, 2021
"Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray clarified that the bureau views Antifa as an ideology and not an organization." This was the rhetoric that we were hearing all throughout Christopher Wray's testimony before Senate on Tuesday. When you look back at previous interviews with Wray from as far back as 2019 you will notice that he never mentioned ANTIFA as a threat to National Security in the USA, instead he was mentioning that White Supremists and radical extrmists (which ANTIFA is) wee a bigger threat to the USA's Homeland Security. Wray also had the opportunity to give an update on the cause of death behind Officer Brian Sicknick's death during the riot and he refused to. Christopher Wray is nothing but a deflector and denier for the Deep State Cabal who were behind the White House Insurrection and not Radical Trump Supporters.
Related links:
July 23rd, 2019
FBI Director Christopher Wray: 'Majority' Of Domestic Terrorism Cases Are White Supremacy | NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_EmwEcDcBg
June 24, 2020
FBI Director Wray: Biggest terrorist threat is 'homegrown violent extremists'
FOX News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKHVoTfx2jU
Sept. 17th, 2020
FBI Director Wray Clarifies Antifa ‘More Of An Ideology Than An Organization’ | NBC News NOW
NBC News
https://youtu.be/C_EmwEcDcBg
Trump and Biden debate ANTIFA, white supremacy at Presidential Debate | USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/KcaypAUnqcY
No evidence Capitol rioters were antifa, FBI's Wray says
Reuters YT
https://youtu.be/Tm16BnNiwxc
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Related links:
July 23rd, 2019
FBI Director Christopher Wray: 'Majority' Of Domestic Terrorism Cases Are White Supremacy | NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_EmwEcDcBg
June 24, 2020
FBI Director Wray: Biggest terrorist threat is 'homegrown violent extremists'
FOX News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKHVoTfx2jU
Sept. 17th, 2020
FBI Director Wray Clarifies Antifa ‘More Of An Ideology Than An Organization’ | NBC News NOW
NBC News
https://youtu.be/C_EmwEcDcBg
Trump and Biden debate ANTIFA, white supremacy at Presidential Debate | USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/KcaypAUnqcY
No evidence Capitol rioters were antifa, FBI's Wray says
Reuters YT
https://youtu.be/Tm16BnNiwxc
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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