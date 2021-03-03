Was FBI Director Christopher Wray Laying Out the Narrative For the Capitol Hill Insurrection as Far Back as 2019?

"Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray clarified that the bureau views Antifa as an ideology and not an organization." This was the rhetoric that we were hearing all throughout Christopher Wray's testimony before Senate on Tuesday. When you look back at previous interviews with Wray from as far back as 2019 you will notice that he never mentioned ANTIFA as a threat to National Security in the USA, instead he was mentioning that White Supremists and radical extrmists (which ANTIFA is) wee a bigger threat to the USA's Homeland Security. Wray also had the opportunity to give an update on the cause of death behind Officer Brian Sicknick's death during the riot and he refused to. Christopher Wray is nothing but a deflector and denier for the Deep State Cabal who were behind the White House Insurrection and not Radical Trump Supporters.Related links:July 23rd, 2019FBI Director Christopher Wray: 'Majority' Of Domestic Terrorism Cases Are White Supremacy | NBC NewsJune 24, 2020FBI Director Wray: Biggest terrorist threat is 'homegrown violent extremists'FOX NewsSept. 17th, 2020FBI Director Wray Clarifies Antifa ‘More Of An Ideology Than An Organization’ | NBC News NOWNBC NewsTrump and Biden debate ANTIFA, white supremacy at Presidential Debate | USA TODAYNo evidence Capitol rioters were antifa, FBI's Wray saysReuters YTGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app