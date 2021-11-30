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Pride: Quit Lying to Yourself
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22 views • November 30, 2021
'The Atlantic' ran an article titled "Quit Lying to Yourself.' It explained that this was not good and does not lead to happiness. The BBC ran an article about dangers of self-deception. The Bible warns about lies, self-deception, and pride. Does the New Testament warn that Christians can be deceived? What did Jesus say was the truth? What did Jesus tell end-time Laodicean Christians to do? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
A written article of related interested is available titled "The Atlantic: Quit Lying to Yourself" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/the-atlantic-quit-lying-to-yourself/
A written article of related interested is available titled "The Atlantic: Quit Lying to Yourself" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/the-atlantic-quit-lying-to-yourself/
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