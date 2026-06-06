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Turkish defense giant ASELSAN says its DRONEDEF counter-drone systems - including laser weapon GÖKBERK, jammer EJDERHA, & radar tracker İHTAR - successfully neutralized multiple drones in live tests
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Turkish defense giant ASELSAN says its DRONEDEF counter-drone systems — including laser weapon GÖKBERK, jammer EJDERHA, and radar tracker İHTAR — successfully neutralized multiple drones in live tests.

The three systems are designed to work in tandem.

İHTAR detects and tracks low-altitude FPV threats, EJDERHA disrupts swarms and fiber-optic drones through directed electromagnetic energy, and GÖKBERK physically destroys targets with a precision laser beam.

The three systems form part of Türkiye's "Steel Dome" layered air defense network.

Adding, more about Drones:

The US has a drone shortage after its war with Iran — The War Zone

The Air Force has lost 30 of its 165 MQ-9 Reapers over recent months with no quick path to replacement — production rates simply can't keep up. The losses came during operations against Iran and broader Middle East missions, prompting emergency procurement efforts. The catch: the manufacturer has only 10 units on hand.

Adding to the problem, the Air Force is now questioning whether buying more Reapers makes sense at all — too expensive, too vulnerable.

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