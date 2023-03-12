Spiritual maturity is recognized in the plan of God.

1Thess lesson 61. Spiritual maturity matters for greater grace and blessings, equality only exists at the moment of salvation. Your free will determines your journey inside the plan of God. Satan has many distractions and counterfeits so the Believer needs to step up in spiritual growth. Full armor of God!
