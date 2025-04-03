Christian Oesch-"Unraveling the Enigma: An Analytical Investigation into Mysterious Threads"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, April 3, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Christian Oesch
Topic: Unraveling the Enigma: An Analytical Investigation into Mysterious Threads
Brief Bio:
Christian is one of the leading Swiss opponents of the Corona agenda and the international implementation of 5G. His presentations, showing the ignorance of governments and politicians on these two topics, are helping to change the narrative of “boots on the ground” citizens. As Director of Lepitus Enterprises AG, Christian Oesch has been part of international business development for nearly 20 years, focusing on various tools and technologies for integrative medicine. This has allowed him to connect and stay connected with hundreds of doctors, scientists, practitioners, therapists, and patients worldwide. Christian is currently active as President of Schweizerischer Verein WIR (www.vereinwir.ch), a Swiss non-profit organization. His work includes coordinating various freedom movements, garnering legal opinions, and mobilizing grassroots organizations to oppose the corona and 5G agendas through the use of questionnaires and petitions. He is also involved in launching criminal complaints, political initiatives, and other activist projects in and around Switzerland.
Resources:
Website lab-project : https://www.vereinwir.ch/spinnenfaeden/
Power point : https://www.vereinwir.ch/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/EN-Version-Analytical-investigations-of-mysterious-spider-threads_VereinWIR_PDF-format.pdf
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
Special Guest Host:
Atty David Meiswinkle
Special Guest Host:
Drago Bosnic
BRICS portal (infobrics.org)
Co-host:
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
