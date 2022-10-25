Please join nationally renowned speaker and journalist Alex Newman as he presents information on the Great Reset at the College of Southern Idaho, Alex Newman is famous for his ability to present timely information in an impactful way. If you are curious about what the Great Reset is all about or need some questions answered about it, this event is for you.
