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Climate Change - People between knowledge and belief - Documentary
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40 views • June 04, 2021
"CLIMATE CHANGE - Reality, Error or Lie?" This is the title of the new book by Prof. Dr. Werner Kirstein. The experienced climatologist and physicist explains comprehensibly and precisely how a serious mistake turned into an unbelievably big lie. He names those responsible who have benefited considerably from it financially. Other facts are as well highlighted by kla.tv.
✓ www.kla.tv/18357
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