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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Treats Covid-19 With Hydroxychloroquine & Zinc - Dose Of Dr. Drew
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18 views • July 31, 2020
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Speaks Openly On Hydroxychloroquine. Drdrew.tv is courtesy of drdrew.com. Find more here. https://go.drdrew.com/DrZelenkoOnHydr...
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, M.D. is a practicing front line family practitioner in New York who has been working in the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the early part of 2020 to present. His hands on medical experience has proven the Zelenko Protocol works after his many cases during this time to be positive regarding the use of the medication Hydroxychloroquine plus Azithromycin for Covid-19 patients in combination with Zinc.
In a recent tweet, @zev_dr reported the combination is less expensive and as effective in certain cases without a hospital stay.
Remdesivir: Over $3,000 & at best shortens hospital stays from 15 days to 10 days. #ZelenkoProtocol: $20 & keeps you out of the hospital altogether. My data shows a 99.3% survival rate after prescribing these 3 drugs in the pre-hospital setting: Here are his findings. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/...
Go to TheZelenkoProtocol.com you will find the new retrospective study using Zelenko’s patient data.
https://reclaimthenet.org/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, M.D. is a practicing front line family practitioner in New York who has been working in the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the early part of 2020 to present. His hands on medical experience has proven the Zelenko Protocol works after his many cases during this time to be positive regarding the use of the medication Hydroxychloroquine plus Azithromycin for Covid-19 patients in combination with Zinc.
In a recent tweet, @zev_dr reported the combination is less expensive and as effective in certain cases without a hospital stay.
Remdesivir: Over $3,000 & at best shortens hospital stays from 15 days to 10 days. #ZelenkoProtocol: $20 & keeps you out of the hospital altogether. My data shows a 99.3% survival rate after prescribing these 3 drugs in the pre-hospital setting: Here are his findings. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/...
Go to TheZelenkoProtocol.com you will find the new retrospective study using Zelenko’s patient data.
https://reclaimthenet.org/
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